Venezuela's Ousted Prosecutor Expected to Slam Maduro in Brazil

Venezuela's ousted attorney general, Luisa Ortega, is expected to speak at a conference in Brazil Wednesday, where she has promised to prove that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been involved in corruption.

"I will talk about the Odebrecht scandal, corruption in Venezuela, and my situation," Ortega told reporters at Brasilia's airport, where she flew to attend a meeting of Mercosur trade bloc prosecutors.

The French news agency reported that Ortega told fellow prosecutors Wednesday that she has received death threats and would hold the Venezuelan government responsible should something happen to her.

Last Friday, the ousted chief prosecutor and her husband — two of President Maduro's most outspoken critics — fled Venezuela for Colombia, where they have since been granted asylum.

Maduro has asked Interpol to put out a "red notice" warrant for the critic.

Months of nearly daily protests against Maduro have left more than 120 people dead and hundreds more injured or jailed.

The opposition has blamed Maduro's policies for an economic crisis in the country. The government has argued that the opposition is working with the United States to violently overthrow Maduro’s administration.