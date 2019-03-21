Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Venezuelan Forces Detain Key Aide to Opposition Leader

  • Associated Press
FILE - Venezuelan police block a crowd of people gathered to march against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9, 2019.

CARACAS — 

Venezuelan security forces detained a key aide to opposition leader Juan Guaido in a raid on his home early Thursday, an opposition lawmaker said.

Lawyer Roberto Marrero was taken by intelligence agents in the overnight operation in Caracas, said lawmaker Sergio Vergara, whose nearby residence was also searched. Vergara said he was woken up by heavy banging at his door and agents pointed weapons at him.

FILE - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a meeting with representatives of the oil sector in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 5, 2019.
FILE - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a meeting with representatives of the oil sector in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 5, 2019.

Vergara and Marrero both accompanied Guaido on a recent Latin American tour to build international support for his efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Marrero heads the office of Guaido, who is leader of Venezuela's National Assembly,

"We don't know where he is. He should be freed immediately," Guaido tweeted.

Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams speaks at the State Department in Washington, March 15, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Talks Stall Between US, Russia on Venezuela Crisis

The U.S.-backed opposition leader, who had defied a travel ban to leave the country, returned to Venezuela on March 4. The United States had warned the Venezuelan government against taking action against Guaido, who has staged frequent demonstrations in an attempt to remove Maduro.

Franyelis, 8, feeds her baby brother Joneiber as their mother Francibel Contreras holds a bowl of scrambled eggs and rice, at a soup kitchen in the Petare slum, Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 14, 2019..
SEE ALSO:

Venezuelans Find Ways to Cope with Inflation and Hunger

Venezuelan prosecutors say Guaido is under investigation for alleged links to violence as well as the nation's worst power outages. Maduro alleges the blackouts were caused by U.S.-directed sabotage, though U.S. officials and the Venezuelan opposition say state mismanagement and corruption caused the infrastructure collapse.

The U.S. and about 50 other countries support Guaido's contention that he is the rightful leader of Venezuela and that Maduro's re-election last year was illegitimate. Maduro, whose key allies are Russia and Cuba, says Guaido is a collaborator in a U.S. plot to overthrow his government.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG