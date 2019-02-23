Venezuelan Troops Fired Tear Gas on Civilians Poised to Help With Aid Shipments

Venezuelan National Guard troops fired tear gas early Saturday on residents who were clearing a blocked off bridge connecting Venezuela and Colombia to allow humanitarian aid to enter Venezuela.

Venezuela's opposition has promised to forcibly bring the aid into the country Saturday from Colombia using trucks and throngs of people who camped out overnight to help with the deliveries.

But Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has objected to opposition leader Juan Guaido's plans, declaring Venezuela is not a nation of "beggars" and maintaining the aid is the first stage of a U.S. invasion.

Tons of food, medicine and other aid — primarily from the U.S. — are sitting in warehouses on the Colombian side of a bridge to Venezuela and at the Brazilian border.

Transporting aid into Venezuela would be a symbolic achievement for the opposition, and also would signal Maduro is losing control.

Reuters, citing Colombia's migration agency, reported three Venezuelan National Guard members deserted their posts early Saturday before the effort to bring aid into Venezuela began. The opposition and countries supporting the aid caravan have been urging the Venezuelan military to defy Maduro's orders block shipments of aid.

On Friday, at least two civilians died in Venezuela and about a dozen more were injured in a confrontation with security forces near the national border with Brazil.

Reports say the incident took place in the Gran Sabana region, along Venezuela's southeast border with Brazil, home to the Pemon indigenous group.

Witnesses say people there were protesting Maduro's efforts to keep humanitarian aid out of the country.

A local official told the Associated Press that members of the Pemon ethnic group clashed with the Venezuelan National Guard and the army as security forces moved tanks to the border with Brazil.

Witnesses say the security forces used tear gas and bullets while the demonstrators fought back with arrows and rocks.

The White House said in a statement late Friday that the U.S. "strongly condemns the Venezuelan military's use of force against unarmed civilians and innocent volunteers on Venezuela's border with Brazil." The statement also said: "Egregious violation of human rights by Maduro and those who are following his orders will not go unpunished."

One day before the standoff, Guaido defied a government ban to leave Venezuela and attended the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert, which was arranged by British billionaire Richard Branson in Colombia to raise funds for the relief campaign.

Guaido claimed at the concert he arrived in Colombia with the help of the Venezuelan military, whose most senior officers have repeatedly declared absolute loyalty to Maduro.

As head of the opposition-led National Assembly, Guaido invoked the constitution to declare himself interim president after saying Maduro's reelection last year was a sham.

The U.S. was the first to recognize Guaido as president, followed by about 50 other nations.

Maduro has offered to meet with Guaido, but is refusing to step down or call for early elections.

The collapse in global energy prices, corruption and failed socialist policies have left oil-rich Venezuela's economy in shambles.

More than 3 million people have fled the country's political and economic crisis since 2015.