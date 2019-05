Venezuela's economy has virtually collapsed, with hyperinflation expected to reach 10 million percent this year, according to the IMF, and shortages of food and medicine are causing a humanitarian crisis of almost unequaled proportions. The situation is so dire in what was once Latin America's richest nation that people have stopped using the currency and are bartering goods and services to survive. Adriana Nuñez Rabascall filed this report from Caracas, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.