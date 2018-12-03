Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Venezuelans Leave Crisis at Home for New Start, Better Life

Venezuelans Leave Crisis at Home for New Start, Better Life
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:35 0:00
Direct link

The U.N. refugee agency estimates more than 3 million Venezuelans have left their homeland because of political and economic turmoil. Some Venezuelans have boarded flights to Europe, others have set out on foot to neighboring countries like Colombia and Brazil. Still others have boarded buses and headed to more distant countries in South America, like Peru and Chile. VOA News reporter Jorge Agobian tracked two Venezuelans who headed south on a bus with little more than hope for a better future.

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG