Venezuelans continue to suffer long power outages and the lack of electricity means water stops flowing to many residences. Without a steady supply of water, some residents in Caracas have been forced to go to rivers and streams for their water, or have been finding ways to re-use it, creating conditions for an outbreak of disease. For VOA, Adriana Núñez Rabascall reports from Caracas in this report narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.