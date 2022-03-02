Verdict in First Trial of Jan. 6 Defendant Could Lead to More Trials

A year ago, an angry mob stormed the same building where on Tuesday night President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address. More than 750 people have been arrested in that attack on the U.S. Capitol, and 218 have pleaded guilty so far. But only one person has decided to go to trial. VOA’s senior Washington correspondent Carolyn Presutti shows us exactly what he did that day and tells us why so many will be watching the jury’s verdict.