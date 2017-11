Vice President Mike Pence has expressed "deep concern" to visiting Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim about the arrest of U.S. citizens and Turkish local staff at U.S. consulates in Turkey. But Pence and Yildirim also expressed hope that their meeting would help to usher in a new chapter in U.S.-Turkey relations and agreed on the need for constructive dialogue on bilateral challenges. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.