Vietnamese-Cajun Food: A Blend of Two Cultures

Along the U.S. Gulf Coast, two distinct cultures have settled in the area: Vietnamese refugees and Cajuns descended from French colonists who first lived in the eastern part of Canada and eventually resettled in Louisiana. Cajun cuisine is known for its unique blend of spices in seafood, sausage, and rice. Many of the Vietnamese who live along the Gulf Coast not only embraced Cajun food but created something new — a fusion of two cuisines. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has the details from Houston.