Members of an Arlington, Virginia, mosque are being trained on how to respond to an active shooter. Worshippers are learning how to take security measures to protect themselves and save the lives of others. The training follows mass shooting at houses of worship around the world, including one in New Zealand that killed 51 people at a mosque, and another one at a Pittsburgh Synagogue that claimed 11 lives. VOA's Nilofar Mughal has more from Arlington.