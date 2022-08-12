VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 7–13

Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Bipartisan Bill Could Help Afghan Evacuees Obtain Green Cards

Bipartisan legislation that would allow eligible Afghans to apply for lawful permanent residence in the United States was introduced in both chambers of Congress, days before the first anniversary of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Afghan Adjustment Act, introduced Tuesday, would establish a path to U.S. citizenship for Afghans whose immigration status will be uncertain when their temporary humanitarian parole expires.

Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy is Over

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated.

Rising Number of Somali Immigrants Face Homelessness in Seattle

Increasing numbers of Somali immigrants living in the Western U.S. city of Seattle are facing homelessness because of soaring rents that exacerbate other economic and refugee hardships, activists told VOA. The community activists say hundreds of Somalis have lost their places of residence over the past year, unable to pay the monthly rent. Some are lucky enough to move in with relatives or friendly families; others are forced into public shelters or are living on the streets.

Immigration around the world

Ukraine Refugees Help Ease Britain’s Labor Shortage

Like other countries in Europe, Britain is experiencing a labor shortage because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war in their homeland, the deficiency provides crucial opportunities as they resettle in their new homes. For VOA, Tommy Walker reports from Newcastle upon Tyne in England.

Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs

As the Taliban seized control of their country last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring countries. In Pakistan, many Afghan refugees are facing difficulties because of lack of documentation. Malik Waqar Ahmed of VOA reports from Islamabad; Ayesha Tanzeem narrates.

In brief

— The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) updated the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for beneficiaries paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine.

— Border Patrol officers rescued 11 migrants from an El Paso, Texas, stash house.