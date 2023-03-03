VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, February 26–March 4

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Biden Administration Announces Measures to Curb Illegal Child Labor

The Biden administration this week announced a task force and extra measures to curb child labor in response to a significant increase in the illegal employment of migrant children in the United States and a recent New York Times investigation of migrant child labor. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

Day in Photos: A Chilean soldier helps a migrant cross a water canal near Colchane before the migrants are taken to a shelter for registration. The government announced it is increasing its military presence on its border with Peru and Bolivia to tackle illegal immigration.

Immigration Around the World

Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Protest Delay in US Resettlement

Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan's capital Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls. The Associated Press reports.

More Hunger, Crime Forecast for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh as Food Rations Dwindle

Myanmar Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh and the aid agencies helping them are warning of more hunger, crime and death in the wake of new cuts to World Food Program rations. Story by Zsombor Peter.

Activists Concerned Over Pending UN Food Cuts for Rohingya in Bangladesh

Rights activists are voicing concern for the well-being of Myanmar Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh after the United Nations warned of cuts to refugees' food rations due to a shortfall in international donations. Story by Shaikh Azizur Rahman.

‘I Felt Guilty’: Russian Volunteers Helping Ukrainian Refugees

In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, the flow of refugees into Poland has slowed, but hundreds still make the journey every day. Among the aid groups welcoming them across the border is a charity staffed by Russian volunteers. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Przemysl, the refugees respond in different ways to their Russian helpers.

Post-Quake Aid Crisis Deepens in Syrian Rebel-Held Province

The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million Syrians may have been left homeless by earthquakes that struck the region on February 6. Among the worst hit is the rebel-controlled Idlib province, and aid group workers are warning that time is running out to avoid a famine. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul. Camera: Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Ahmad Fallaha.

In Brief

— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it had received enough applications and had reached the H2B visa cap for the second half of fiscal 2023. New filing dates were also announced.