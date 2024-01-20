VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Jan. 13-20, 2024 

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the world this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

US Government Shutdown Threats Center on Senate Border Bill

During budget negotiations, U.S. lawmakers faced two government shutdown deadlines while trying to agree on separate legislation addressing funding for Ukraine and measures to curb the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans have criticized the administration of President Joe Biden for its immigration policies and said a Senate compromise has no chance of passing their chamber. VOA immigration reporter Aline Barros has more.

Top US, Mexican Officials in Washington for Migration Talks

Top U.S. and Mexican officials met Friday in Washington to discuss strengthening cooperation and continuity in addressing the migration challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border. Aline Barros has more.

3 Migrants Drown at Border Amid Dispute Between Texas, White House

A woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande as they tried to the enter the U.S. from Mexico on January 12 after Texas military officers prevented federal border officials from going to their aid, according to local media and U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar. The deaths came as a dispute over immigration intensified between Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, and the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Reuters reports.

Ukrainian Refugee Receives Lifesaving Treatment in Colorado

In the Western U.S. state of Colorado, doctors are helping a Ukrainian refugee who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of colon cancer. Svitlana Prystynska reports from Estes Park, Colorado. Camera: Volodymyr Petruniv.

Frigid Weather Compounds Chicago's Struggles to House Asylum-Seekers

As temperatures hover below freezing in Chicago, dozens of asylum-seekers are staying in the lower level of a library until the bitter cold gripping much of the country lifts. But after that, Chicago's plans for offering immediate shelter to the growing number of migrants arriving in the nation's third-largest city remain murky. The Associated Press reports.

Deaths in Rio Grande Intensify Tensions Between Texas, Biden Administration

After Texas fenced off a park along the U.S.-Mexico border and began turning away Border Patrol agents, Republican Governor Greg Abbott explained why at a campaign stop near Houston. "We are not allowing Border Patrol on that property anymore," Abbott said Friday, drawing applause from supporters while endorsing a state legislator running for reelection. The Associated Press reports.

Democratic Mayors Renew Pleas for Federal Help Over Migrant Crisis

The mayors of Chicago, New York City and Denver renewed pleas in late December for more federal help and coordination with Texas over the growing number of asylum-seekers arriving in their cities by bus and plane. The Associated Press reports.

Immigration around the world

UN Appeals for $4.2 Billion for Ukraine and Ukrainian Refugees

The United Nations is appealing for $4.2 billion to support war-affected communities in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian refugees and host communities in the wider region, as Russia steps up its bombing campaign in the cold weather to inflict pressure on the Ukrainian government and its people. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

UK Lawmakers Pass Bill to Send Migrants to Rwanda, but Hurdles Remain

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak quelled a Conservative Party rebellion and got his stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda through the House of Commons on Wednesday. VOANEWS reports.

In Brief

— Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivered a keynote address to the 92nd Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington.

Regarding efforts to tackle challenges at the U.S. southern border, he said, "The collaboration and coordination that is needed is not only between federal, state and local officials. It is also between us and Congress, as we work to fix what everyone agrees is a broken immigration system that has needed legislative repair for decades.

"The needed collaboration and coordination is also between us and our international partners. What we are experiencing at our southern border reflects a challenge that is not unique to our border, but is one that countries throughout our region and throughout our hemisphere are confronting. The regional challenge requires regional solutions."