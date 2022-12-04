VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Nov. 27–Dec. 3

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Supreme Court Wrestles with Biden's Deportation Policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The Associated Press reports.

Afghan Refugee Opens Store in Texas to Keep Culture Alive

Ajmal Zazai, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover, now runs a store in San Antonio, Texas, selling traditional Afghan clothes and carpets. Zabiullah Ghazi has the story for VOA, narrated by Nazrana Yousufzai. Roshan Noorzai contributed.

Beyond Qatar: Migrant Workers Are Exploited in America, Too

The treatment of migrant workers has been highlighted during the World Cup in Qatar, where many temporary foreign workers died while building the event’s infrastructure. Advocates for immigrant workers in the U.S. note that abuses aren’t just happening overseas. The Associated Press reports.

Immigration around the world

Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia for Kenya

Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab. The 45-year-old mother of seven said the drought in Somalia prompted her to flee and seek relief in Kenya. Three of her children got lost following an attack on them while on the treacherous journey and she has yet to locate them. Ali is among tens of thousands flocking to Kenyan camps in a new wave of drought-driven refugees. Juma Majanga reports for VOA.

UK Says 50 Recently Arrived Migrants Found with Diphtheria

British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum-seekers, including one man who died after falling sick at a crowded migrant center. The U.K. Health Protection Agency said Monday that the infected people likely caught the disease in their countries of origin or during their journeys to the U.K. It said a similar increase had been seen elsewhere in Europe. The Associated Press reports.

News Brief

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate launched a competition for graduate and undergraduate students across the United States and territories to participate in the 2023 Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research internship program.