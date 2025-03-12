Accessibility links

VOA Kurdish: SDF-Syrian army deal prompts debate

In this photo released by Syrian state news agency SANA, Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, right, shakes hands with Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2025. (SANA via AP)
In this photo released by Syrian state news agency SANA, Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, right, shakes hands with Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2025. (SANA via AP)

After Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement with Ahmad al-Sharaa let the Syrian Democratic Forces join the Syrian army, political reactions were swift and divided. Some observers translate this move as a Kurdish concession to the demands of both Turkey and the Syrian government. Others argue the agreement is a necessary step to reduce internal and external pressures on the Kurds in Syria. In her report, Snur Krim spoke with political observers and representatives of the Self-Administration in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to explore the potential implications of this agreement and what it could mean for the future of Kurdish autonomy in Syria.

Click here for the full story in Kurdish.

