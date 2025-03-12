After Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement with Ahmad al-Sharaa let the Syrian Democratic Forces join the Syrian army, political reactions were swift and divided. Some observers translate this move as a Kurdish concession to the demands of both Turkey and the Syrian government. Others argue the agreement is a necessary step to reduce internal and external pressures on the Kurds in Syria. In her report, Snur Krim spoke with political observers and representatives of the Self-Administration in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to explore the potential implications of this agreement and what it could mean for the future of Kurdish autonomy in Syria.