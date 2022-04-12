VOA's Tina Trinh at Scene of Subway Shooting

The VOA News Center's Tina Trinh is on the scene near the site of this morning's subway shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. After the 20-block-wide barrier was lifted, she and a team from VOA's Russian service got into the area immediately surrounding the subway station. There they found a heavy police presence and tension in the air as word surfaced that 16 people were injured, several seriously, with the gunman still on the loose. Camera: Tina Trinh, Michael Eckels