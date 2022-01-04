VOA Unpacked: Afghanistan Full Circle

Accessibility links

Since its emergence as an independent kingdom in 1919, Afghanistan has experienced cycles of internal strife, often reflecting the tension between those pushing for modernization and liberalization (particularly with respect to women’s rights), and tribal and religious leaders fighting for a conservative, traditional Muslim society. Invasions by foreign powers also contributed to decades of continuous violence in the country. In this video, VOA explores the circle of these conflicts over the past century.

