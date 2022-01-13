Accessibility links

VOA Unpacked: Root Causes of Central Americans’ Migration to US

Many of the people attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border are asylum seekers, and the vast majority come from three Central American nations: Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. In 2021, migrant arrivals to the U.S.-Mexico border reached multi-decade highs, but border surges are not a new phenomenon and are the product of a complex set of factors, the roots of which span generations. This video explores the roots of Central American migration to the U.S.

