Volcano Erupts Near Japanese Ski Resort

At least one person is missing and several people injured following a volcano eruption near a mountain ski resort in central Japan that triggered an avalanche.

The midday eruption of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane sent rocks flying across the resort area. Many of the injured were on the slopes when the volcano erupted, while at least four others were injured when flying rocks shattered the glass of their gondola.

The Japanese military said six soldiers were among those trapped in the avalanche. All were rescued.