Spending a month at a historic ranch as its host and caretaker is not a dream vacation description, it's a volunteer program offered by the U.S. Forest Service. The Hells River Volunteering Program allows anyone to spend a month at one of the most picturesque places in the country. The requirements are applying, stocking up on food and being ready to live without a cell phone. Lesia Bakalets traveled to Hells Canyon to talk with volunteers living at the ranch. Anna Rice narrates her story.