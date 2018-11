Thanksgiving Day is celebrated across the United States today. Traditionally, American families spend the day together, enjoying a festive meal and expressing thanks. But there are thousands of families that cannot afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. In Detroit, Michigan, the Amity Foundation helps every year by organizing a food drive and delivering turkeys, vegetables and fruit to the needy in the community. VOA's Aftab Borka has more in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.