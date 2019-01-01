Volunteers Prepare Flower-Decked Floats for Rose Parade

The Rose Parade has been a New Year's Day tradition since 1890. Every inch of every float is covered with flowers or other natural materials, such as leaves, seeds or bark. The most delicate flowers, including roses, are placed in individual vials of water, which are set into the float one by one. The parade of dozens of floats, marching bands and equestrian units is watched by thousands along the 9 kilometer route through Pasadena, California, and by millions more on TV around the world. The colorful spectacle kicks off the "Rose Bowl" - an American college football final that is also a New Year tradition. Mike O'Sullivan reports, volunteers have been working day and night on displays to prepare for the parade early Tuesday.