VP Harris Visits Korea DMZ, Vows Commitment to Support SKorea

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed U.S. support for South Korea during a trip to the tense border between the two Koreas on Thursday. The visit comes in the face of an increasingly belligerent North and marks the highest profile trip to the area by a US official in three years. She also voiced support for East Asian allies in the face of growing Chinese aggression. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington along with Seoul Bureau Chief Bill Gallo, who traveled with the vice president.