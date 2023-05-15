Student Union
‘Waste of Time’: Community College Transfers Derail Students
First came the good news. After taking classes at a community college, Ricki Korba was admitted to California State University, Bakersfield, as a transfer student. But when she logged on to her student account, she got a gut punch: Most of her previous classes wouldn’t count.
The university rejected most of her science classes, she was told, because they were deemed less rigorous than those at Bakersfield — even though some used the same textbooks. Several other courses were rejected because Korba exceeded a cap on how many credits can be transferred.
Now Korba, a chemistry and music major, is retaking classes she already passed once. It will add a year to her studies, plus at least $20,000 in tuition and fees. The Associated Press has the story. (May 2023)
Do Western Universities Impart ‘Western Values’?
The dominance of Western universities in global rankings is often cited as a kind of “soft power,” which allegedly makes elites around the world think and act like liberal democrats. But is this really true? Some leaders such as Viktor Orbán in Hungary or Bashar al-Assad in Syria, are illiberal, despite their extensive Western educations. Yet others seem to hold more liberal values than their educators did, like the anti-colonial Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi in India or Jomo Kenyatta in Kenya. Ultimately, we can’t predict how leaders will turn out based on their schooling. But international education can, and does, show ordinary people how to “work with different people … engage, compromise, and adjust.” Reporter Pola Lem of Times Higher Education has more. (April 2023)
Are International Students a Benefit or a Loss for Source Countries?
India recently became the world’s most populous country, and 25% of the world’s population under the age of 25 live there. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the biggest sources of international students in the Western world. But India’s government questions the value of this “one-way traffic,” arguing that the country loses valuable talent and should be attracting international students of its own. One member of India’s Economic Advisory Council said there are “too many university campuses on the planet,” since digital education is cheaper and more sustainable. Read the analysis from Viggo Stacey, editor of The PIE. (April 2023)
India, China See Changes in Number of Students Studying in US
India sent more students to study in the U.S. in 2022 while China sent fewer, the Hindustan Times reported. In 2022, California hosted 225,173 international students, the Times reported, the largest percentage of any U.S. state. Read more about the trends and the numbers in the Times story. (May 2023)
Are International Graduate Students and Admissions Departments Seeing Eye-to-Eye?
Not exactly, according to a new survey of the two groups conducted by the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management (NAGAP). Compared to students, the managers overestimated the difficulty of the application, while underestimating how hard it is for students to find the “best fit” school for them. Maureen Manning summarizes the findings for The PIE News. (May 2023)