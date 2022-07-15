Watchdog: US Secret Service Deleted Emails Sought in January 6 Probe 

The U.S. Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, shortly after they were requested by oversight officials investigating the agency's response to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the agency watchdog.

The Department of Homeland Security inspector general, which has oversight of the Secret Service, sent a letter to the House and Senate Homeland Security committees investigating the January 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The letter, dated Wednesday, said the DHS had notified the inspector general that the Secret Service erased "many" messages because of a device-replacement program, after the watchdog had asked the agency for records related to its electronic communications on those dates.

A Secret Service spokesman said the watchdog's claims were "categorically false," adding that the agency would release a more detailed response later.

The DHS did not respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.

It was not clear what prompted the letter to be sent; how many messages were believed to have been deleted; and who received or sent the messages.

After the letter was published Thursday, Representative Bennie Thompson, who chairs both the congressional panel probing the Capitol attack and the House Homeland Security Committee, told Axios the alleged deletion was "concerning."

"If there's a way we can reconstruct the texts or what have you, we will," Thompson told the news website.

The letter was reported earlier by The Intercept and CNN.

The January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol followed weeks of false claims by Trump that he won the 2020 election. On Tuesday, lawmakers on the House panel probing the attack accused Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the election.

"First, the department notified us that many U.S. Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, were erased as part of a device-replacement program," the letter from DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari stated.

"The USSS erased those text messages after OIG [the Office of Inspector General] requested records of electronic communications from the USSS, as part of our evaluation of events at the Capitol on January 6," the letter said.