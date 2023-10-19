West Bank Palestinians Protest for Second Day After Gaza Hospital Blast
Palestinians protested in the West Bank for a second day Wednesday following an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip that officials say killed hundreds of people. Palestinian security forces used tear gas to disperse rock-throwing protesters who are venting their anger at the attack, which they blame on Israel. The protests also targeted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Israel denies attacking the hospital. Yan Boechat reports from Ramallah in the West Bank.