Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly for Displaced Rohingya People
Five years ago, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a brutal Myanmar military "clearance operation" after reports that a Rohingya insurgent group had attacked police outposts. The ensuing retaliation from Myanmar security forces resulted not only in massive displacement but also in army leaders facing genocide charges. Steve Sandford speaks with experts on accountability, justice and the Rohingyas' future. He reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.