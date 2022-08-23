Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly for Displaced Rohingya People

Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly for Displaced Rohingya People
Embed
Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly for Displaced Rohingya People

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:12 0:00
Direct link

Five years ago, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a brutal Myanmar military "clearance operation" after reports that a Rohingya insurgent group had attacked police outposts. The ensuing retaliation from Myanmar security forces resulted not only in massive displacement but also in army leaders facing genocide charges. Steve Sandford speaks with experts on accountability, justice and the Rohingyas' future. He reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG