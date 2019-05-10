When Americans and Russians Fought Side by Side: Transcript

Narrator: His is a life story that reads like the script of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Vladimir Kuts, World War Two Veteran (translated from Russian): “You know, I cannot believe it all happened to me”.



Narrator: In 1942 - when he was only 14 years old - the Nazis took Kuts from his home village and sent him to Germany to do forced labor. Three years later, when the U.S. Fourth Infantry Division was liberating concentration camps and villages in the area, Kuts warned the Americans of danger.

Vladimir Kuts, World War Two Veteran (translated from Russian): “The Nazis were setting up their artillery, tanks, preparing the ambush.”

Narrator: The Americans regrouped and launched a counteroffensive. Recognizing the youngster probably saved their lives, they offered to let him join them. He gladly agreed.

Vladimir Kuts, World War Two Veteran (translated from Russian): “Our task was to put constant pressure on Germans”.

Narrator: For two months, Kuts fought Nazis alongside U.S. soldiers.He was wounded.40 years later during a trip to the U.S., he received a Purple Heart from the hands of an American soldier.

When the war ended he said goodbye to his brothers in arms. He recalls the Americans were sad as they gave him his transit papers, a machine gun, and a Mercedes that had belonged to a Nazi officer.

Heading east, he was stopped by an American patrol and taken to their commander.

Vladimir Kuts, World War Two Veteran (translated from Russian): “I saluted the colonel. He looked at my papers and was completely shocked: in American uniform, in a German car, a Russian…”.

Narrator: He was soon released, and inducted into the Soviet army. The veteran feels blessed he fought shoulder to shoulder with both U.S. and Soviet soldiers. He says the state of current relations between the two countries upsets him.

Vladimir Kuts, World War Two Veteran (translated from Russian): “I don’t want to hear from morning till night that America, France, Western Europe are bad. Only we are good. I think it’s wrong”.

Narrator: On this 74th Victory Day, as Kuts celebrated on Red Square, he had a message for both Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump.

Vladimir Kuts, World War Two Veteran (translated from Russian): “Leaders, do all you can to prevent war. And also, please, try to avoid escalating the situation…”

Narrator: Vladimir Kuts understands perhaps better than anyone that peace is priceless. He hopes future generations do not have to pay the price that he did, to learn that. Igor Tsikhanenka, VOA News.

