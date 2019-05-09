Accessibility links

When Americans and Russians Fought Side by Side: A Soldier Remembers

Russia on May 9 marked one of its most important holidays, Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II. The Soviet Union - which included Russia - suffered the biggest losses with 26 million Soviet citizens killed in the conflict. At V-Day commemorations, victims are honored and the military presents a display meant show enemies its strength. Many also recall the time Russia and the United States fought on the same side against a common enemy. In Moscow, VOA's Igor Tsikhanenka caught up with one Soviet World War II veteran who recalls that time very well.

