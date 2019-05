This past March, three people connected to school shootings killed themselves over a 10-day period. Two were student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, shooting last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The third was a father who lost his 6-year-old daughter at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. VOA’s Dora Mekouar explores why someone associated with a school shooting might turn to suicide.