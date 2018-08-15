Accessibility links

White House Condemns Turkey's Tariffs on US Products

People walk in a shopping mall in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 15, 2018. Turkey announced increased duties on U.S. products, including cars, tobacco and alcohol, on Wednesday in retaliation against U.S. sanctions and tariffs on Turkey in a continuing feud over the detention of an American pastor.

WASHINGTON — 

The White House on Wednesday condemned Turkey's doubling of tariffs on products imported from the U.S. in response to Washington's moves on imports of Turkish goods.

Tensions between the two NATO allies have been strained amid Turkey's detention of an American pastor and other diplomatic actions. The United States doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum last week, which contributed to a tumble in the Turkish lira.

"The tariffs from Turkey are certainly regrettable and a step in the wrong direction. The tariffs that the United States placed on Turkey were out of national security interest. Theirs are out of retaliation," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

