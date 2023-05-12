White House Defends Border Policy Amid Criticism From Opponents, Advocates
The United States is bracing for a surge of migrants attempting to cross its southern border following Thursday’s expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-related policy that allowed the U.S. to expel migrants more than 2.8 million times, according to oversight groups. The White House, which is being blamed for chaotic scenes at the border, is defending itself against criticism and saying Congress needs to act. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.