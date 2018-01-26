White House Statement on Immigration Proposal

THE WHITE HOUSE
January 25, 2018
WHITE HOUSE FRAMEWORK ON IMMIGRATION REFORM & BORDER SECURITY
BORDER SECURITY: Securing the Southern and Northern border of the United States takes a combination of physical infrastructure, technology, personnel, resources, authorities, and the ability to close legal loopholes that are exploited by smugglers, traffickers, cartels, criminals and terrorists.
- The Department of Homeland Security must have the tools to deter illegal immigration; the ability to remove individuals who illegally enter the United States; and the vital authorities necessary to protect national security.
- These measures below are the minimum tools necessary to mitigate the rapidly growing surge of illegal immigration.
- $25 billion trust fund for the border wall system, ports of entry/exit, and northern border improvements and enhancements.
- Close crippling personnel deficiencies by appropriating additional funds to hire new DHS personnel, ICE attorneys, immigration judges, prosecutors and other law enforcement professionals.
- Hiring and pay reforms to ensure the recruitment and retention of critically-needed personnel.
- Deter illegal entry by ending dangerous statutorily-imposed catch-and-release and by closing legal loopholes that have eroded our ability to secure the immigration system and protect public safety.
- Ensure the detention and removal of criminal aliens, gang members, violent offenders, and aggravated felons.
- Ensure the prompt removal of illegal border-crossers regardless of country of origin.
- Deter visa overstays with efficient removal.
- Ensure synthetic drugs (fentanyl) are prevented from entering the country.
- Institute immigration court reforms to improve efficiency and prevent fraud and abuse.
DACA LEGALIZATION: Provide legal status for DACA recipients and other DACA-eligible illegal immigrants, adjusting the time-frame to encompass a total population of approximately 1.8 million individuals.
- 10-12 year path to citizenship, for work, and good character.
- Clear eligibilityrequirements to mitigate fraud.
- Status is subject to revocation for criminal conduct or publicsafety and national security concerns,public charge, fraud, etc.
PROTECT THE NUCLEAR FAMILY: Protect the nuclear family by emphasizing close familial relationships.
- Promote nuclear family migration by limiting family sponsorships to spouses and minor children only (for both Citizens and LPRs), ending extended-family chain migration.
- Apply these changes prospectively, not retroactively, by processing the “backlog.”
ELIMINATE LOTTERY AND REPURPOSE VISAS: The Visa Lottery selects individuals at random to come to the United States without consideration of skills, merit or public safety.
- This program is riddled with fraud and abuse and does not serve the national interest.
- Eliminate lottery and reallocate the visas to reduce the family-based “backlog” and high-skilled employment “backlog.”