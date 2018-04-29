Accessibility links

White House Mystery: Where is Macron's Gifted Oak Tree?

  • Associated Press
FILE - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron plant a tree at the White House at the beginning of the French leader's first official visit to Washington. Photo: Steven Herman, VOA.

A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.

The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

This April 28, 2018 photo shows an empty area where a tree was planted by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
News photographers snapped away Monday as Trump and Macron shoveled dirt onto the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn. By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.

The White House hasn't offered an explanation.

The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend.

About 2,000 U.S. troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

