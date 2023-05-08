White House National Security Adviser Holds Talks with Saudi Crown Prince

The White House said national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed efforts to end the war in Yemen as he met Sunday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A White House statement said the two also discussed Saudi Arabia’s support to U.S. citizens who evacuated from Sudan following the outbreak of fighting there last month.

Saudi state media said the talks took place in the port city of Jeddah, and that the discussion involved “strategic relations.”

The White House said the two also took part in wider talks with national security advisers from India and the United Arab Emirates “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world.”

The talks come amid strained relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia. The sources of that tension include the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and cuts in oil production by the Saudi-led OPEC+ group.

U.S. intelligence agencies assessed the Saudi crown prince approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, which Saudi Arabia has denied.

The war in Yemen began in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized the country’s capital. Saudi Arabia launched a military coalition in early 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.

