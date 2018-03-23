White House: Adjusting Imports of Steel Into US

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 22, 2018



ADJUSTING IMPORTS OF STEEL INTO THE UNITED STATES

- - - - - - -

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

1. On January 11, 2018, the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) transmitted to me a report on his investigation into the effect of imports of steel mill articles on the national security of the United States under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended (19 U.S.C. 1862).

2. In Proclamation 9705 of March 8, 2018 (Adjusting Imports of Steel Into the United States), I concurred in the Secretary's finding that steel mill articles are being imported into the United States in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States, and decided to adjust the imports of steel mill articles, as defined in clause 1 of Proclamation 9705, as amended by clause 8 of this proclamation (steel articles), by imposing a 25 percent ad valorem tariff on such articles imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico.

3. In proclaiming this tariff, I recognized that our Nation has important security relationships with some countries whose exports of steel articles to the United States weaken our internal economy and thereby threaten to impair the national security. I also recognized our shared concern about global excess capacity, a circumstance that is contributing to the threatened impairment of the national security. I further determined that any country with which we have a security relationship is welcome to discuss with the United States alternative ways to address the threatened impairment of the national security caused by imports from that country, and noted that, should the United States and any such country arrive at a satisfactory alternative means to address the threat to the national security such that I determine that imports from that country no longer threaten to impair the national security, I may remove or modify the restriction on steel articles imports from that country and, if necessary, adjust the tariff as it applies to other countries as the national security interests of the United States require.

4. The United States is continuing discussions with Canada and Mexico, as well as the following countries, on satisfactory alternative means to address the threatened impairment to the national security by imports of steel articles from those countries: the Commonwealth of Australia (Australia), the Argentine Republic (Argentina), the Republic of Korea (South Korea), the Federative Republic of Brazil (Brazil), and the European Union (EU) on behalf of its member countries. Each of these countries has an important security relationship with the United States and I have determined that the necessary and appropriate means to address the threat to the national security posed by imports from steel articles from these countries is to continue these discussions and to exempt steel articles imports from these countries from the tariff, at least at this time. Any country not listed in this proclamation with which we have a security relationship remains welcome to discuss with the United States alternative ways to address the threatened impairment of the national security caused by imports of steel articles from that country.

5. The United States has an important security relationship with Australia, including our shared commitment to supporting each other in addressing national security concerns, particularly through our security, defense, and intelligence partnership; the strong economic and strategic partnership between our countries; our shared commitment to addressing global excess capacity in steel production; and the integration of Australian persons and organizations into the national technology and industrial base of the United States.

6. The United States has an important security relationship with Argentina, including our shared commitment to supporting each other in addressing national security concerns in Latin America, particularly the threat posed by instability in Venezuela; our shared commitment to addressing global excess capacity in steel production; the reciprocal investment in our respective industrial bases; and the strong economic integration between our countries.

7. The United States has an important security relationship with South Korea, including our shared commitment to eliminating the North Korean nuclear threat; our decades-old military alliance; our shared commitment to addressing global excess capacity in steel production; and our strong economic and strategic partnership.

8. The United States has an important security relationship with Brazil, including our shared commitment to supporting each other in addressing national security concerns in Latin America; our shared commitment to addressing global excess capacity in steel production; the reciprocal investment in our respective industrial bases; and the strong economic integration between our countries.

9. The United States has an important security relationship with the EU and its constituent member countries, including our shared commitment to supporting each other in national security concerns; the strong economic and strategic partnership between the United States and the EU, and between the United States and EU member countries; and our shared commitment to addressing global excess capacity in steel production.

10. In light of the foregoing, I have determined that the necessary and appropriate means to address the threat to the national security posed by imports of steel articles from these countries is to continue ongoing discussions and to increase strategic partnerships, including those with respect to reducing global excess capacity in steel production by addressing its root causes. In my judgment, discussions regarding measures to reduce excess steel production and excess steel capacity, measures that will increase domestic capacity utilization, and other satisfactory alternative means will be most productive if the tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9705 on steel articles imports from these countries is removed at this time.

11. However, the tariff imposed by Proclamation 9705 remains an important first step in ensuring the economic viability of our domestic steel industry and removing the threatened impairment of the national security. Without this tariff and the adoption of satisfactory alternative means addressing long-term solutions in ongoing discussions with the countries listed as excepted in clause 1 of this proclamation, the industry will continue to decline, leaving the United States at risk of becoming reliant on foreign producers of steel to meet our national security needs -- a situation that is fundamentally inconsistent with the safety and security of the American people. As a result, unless I determine by further proclamation that the United States has reached a satisfactory alternative means to remove the threatened impairment to the national security by imports of steel articles from a particular country listed as excepted in clause 1 of this proclamation, the tariff set forth in clause 2 of Proclamation 9705 shall be effective May 1, 2018, for the countries listed as excepted in clause 1 of this proclamation. In the event that a satisfactory alternative means is reached such that I decide to exclude on a long-term basis a particular country from the tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9705, I will also consider whether it is necessary and appropriate in light of our national security interests to make any corresponding adjustments to the tariff set forth in clause 2 of Proclamation 9705 as it applies to other countries. Because the current tariff exemptions are temporary, however, I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to maintain the current tariff level at this time.

12. In the meantime, to prevent transshipment, excess production, or other actions that would lead to increased exports of steel articles to the United States, the United States Trade Representative, in consultation with the Secretary and the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, shall advise me on the appropriate means to ensure that imports from countries exempt from the tariff imposed in Proclamation 9705 do not undermine the national security objectives of such tariff. If necessary and appropriate, I will consider directing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of the Department of Homeland Security to implement a quota as soon as practicable, and will take into account all steel articles imports since January 1, 2018, in setting the amount of such quota.

13. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended, authorizes the President to adjust the imports of an article and its derivatives that are being imported into the United States in such quantities or under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security.

14. Section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), authorizes the President to embody in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) the substance of statutes affecting import treatment, and actions thereunder, including the removal, modification, continuance, or imposition of any rate of duty or other import restriction.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended, section 301 of title 3, United States Code, and section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended, do hereby proclaim as follows:

(1) Imports of all steel articles, as defined in clause 1 of Proclamation 9705, as amended by clause 8 of this proclamation, from the countries listed in this clause shall be exempt from the duty established in clause 2 of Proclamation 9705 until 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on May 1, 2018. Further, clause 2 of Proclamation 9705 is amended by striking the last two sentences and inserting the following two sentences: "Except as otherwise provided in this proclamation, or in notices published pursuant to clause 3 of this proclamation, all steel articles imports specified in the Annex shall be subject to an additional 25 percent ad valorem rate of duty with respect to goods entered, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, as follows: (a) on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on March 23, 2018, from all countries except Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, Brazil, and the member countries of the European Union, and (b) on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on May 1, 2018, from all countries. This rate of duty, which is in addition to any other duties, fees, exactions, and charges applicable to such imported steel articles, shall apply to imports of steel articles from each country as specified in the preceding sentence.".

(2) Paragraph (a) of U.S. note 16, added to subchapter III of chapter 99 of the HTSUS by the Annex to Proclamation 9705, is amended by replacing "Canada and of Mexico" with "Canada, of Mexico, of Australia, of Argentina, of South Korea, of Brazil, and of the member countries of the European Union".

(3) The "Article description" for heading 9903.80.01 of the HTSUS is amended by replacing "Canada or of Mexico" with "Canada, of Mexico, of Australia, of Argentina, of South Korea, of Brazil, or of the member countries of the European Union".

(4) The exemption afforded to steel articles from Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, Brazil, and the member countries of the EU shall apply only to steel articles of such countries entered, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, through the close of April 30, 2018, at which time Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, Brazil, and the member countries of the EU shall be deleted from paragraph (a) of U.S. note 16 to subchapter III of chapter 99 of the HTSUS and from the article description of heading 9903.80.01 of the HTSUS.

(5) Any steel article that is admitted into a U.S. foreign trade zone on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on March 23, 2018, may only be admitted as "privileged foreign status" as defined in 19 CFR 146.41, and will be subject upon entry for consumption to any ad valorem rates of duty related to the classification under the applicable HTSUS subheading. Any steel article that was admitted into a U.S. foreign trade zone under "privileged foreign status" as defined in 19 CFR 146.41, prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on March 23, 2018, will likewise be subject upon entry for consumption to any ad valorem rates of duty related to the classification under applicable HTSUS subheadings imposed by Proclamation 9705, as amended by this proclamation.

(6) Clause 3 of Proclamation 9705 is amended by inserting a new third sentence reading as follows: "Such relief may be provided to directly affected parties on a party-by-party basis taking into account the regional availability of particular articles, the ability to transport articles within the United States, and any other factors as the Secretary deems appropriate.".

(7) Clause 3 of Proclamation 9705, as amended by clause 6 of this proclamation, is further amended by inserting a new fifth sentence as follows: "For merchandise entered on or after the date the directly affected party submitted a request for exclusion, such relief shall be retroactive to the date the request for exclusion was posted for public comment.".

(8) The reference to "7304.10" in clause 1 of Proclamation 9705, is amended to read "7304.11".

(9) The Secretary, in consultation with CBP and other relevant executive departments and agencies, shall revise the HTSUS so that it conforms to the amendments and effective dates directed in this proclamation. The Secretary shall publish any such modification to the HTSUS in the Federal Register.

(10) Any provision of previous proclamations and Executive Orders that is inconsistent with the actions taken in this proclamation is superseded to the extent of such inconsistency.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this

twenty-second day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second.

DONALD J. TRUMP