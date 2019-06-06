‘White Wingers’ on the Rise in Rainbow Nation

Deep in the heart of rural South Africa, the vision of a harmonious Rainbow Nation of people of different races living in harmony, has begun to crack. Members of an all-white Christian separatist group called the Suidlanders say they feel white South Africans are under threat and must therefore prepare for what they say is an inevitable race war. Officials all the way up to the president have dismissed these claims, and critics say these beliefs are dangerous to the ideals of democratic South Africa. But the Suidlanders remain undeterred. VOA’s Anita Powell and Zaheer Cassim went to the rural South African town of Van der Kloof to investigate.