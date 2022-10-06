Who Is My Dad?
DNA testing to determine paternity has been around for more than 30 years. But only recently has it been available for general use, helping many people get a better idea of who they are. For a generation of Thai Amerasians who were born during the Vietnam War, finding their biological American serviceman fathers has been a decades-long quest. Neetikarn Kamlangwan from the VOA Thai Service takes us with three Thai Amerasians on their mission to answer a simple question: “Who’s My Dad?” Camera: Warangkana Chomchuen and Pinitkarn Tulachom