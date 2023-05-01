Student Union
Why Are Universities Hiring ‘Embedded Counselors’?
About a fifth of surveyed colleges have at least one mental health counselor embedded with a specific group, such as athletes or international students. Now, Virginia Tech is trying something new – counselors who live in the dorms with students, to build trust and provide around-the-clock support.
Kate Hidalgo Bellows of the Chronicle of Higher Education investigates. (April 2023)
How North Carolina Students View the Lawsuit Threatening Affirmative Action
Ahead of U.S. Supreme Court rulings on a pair of affirmative action cases this spring, students at the University of North Carolina are divided on the issue of affirmative action — the practice of factoring race in admissions to boost minority enrollment — and the role it should play in creating a diverse student body, Reuters reports. (April 2023)
Parents of Kenyan Students Stuck in Sudan Want Faster Evacuations
Distressed parents of Kenyan university students stuck in Sudan converge in a house in Kenya's Wajir County while they wait for news of their stranded children in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.
The imminent end of a 72-hour cease-fire between Sudan's warring forces has left many Kenyan parents extremely apprehensive, including Osman Mohamed.
"My son is among those still stranded in the university, and he confirmed to me that they are several of them who are waiting for communication from the embassy and they are yet to receive that information," he said.
The first group of Kenyan evacuees arrived home aboard a Kenyan air force plane on Monday night from Paloich airport in South Sudan. The group of 39, including 19 Kenyan students, was evacuated following the unrest in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths.
"We started our journey two days ago from Khartoum," said Abdi Hamza, an evacuated medical student at the International University of Africa in Khartoum, "and we came by bus to Kosti near the border, then from Kosti to Jodah. In Jodah we were received by the South Sudanese government."
A promise to evacuate Kenyans
Kenya's cabinet secretary for defense, Aden Duale, said Kenya was committed to ensuring the safe return of all citizens stranded in Sudan.
"We will make sure that aircrafts and all logistics are available to evacuate all Kenyans," said Duale, while receiving the evacuees at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. "There are over 3,000 Kenyans held up in Sudan, and so far, we have mapped out 900 Kenyans in various parts of Khartoum and Sudan as a whole."
Despite the Kenyan government's efforts, parents of students still in Sudan have expressed fear and appealed to the government to evacuate them before fighting resumes.
"We are strongly appealing to the government to speed up the evacuation process so that at least before the extended time elapses, that at least all the students in Khartoum have been ferried to safer places," Mohamed said.
Critic says Kenya 'can do better'
Earlier this week, Kenya's foreign affairs ministry told stranded Kenyans to register with its embassy in Khartoum in a bid to expedite a quick evacuation process.
But since Monday, there have been no further flights of Kenyans out of Sudan.
"The fact that out of the 900 that have been mapped you were only able to evacuate 35 shows you how small efforts [were]," said Ahmed Madey, an education researcher in Nairobi. "I think the Kenyan government can do better."
Sudan's armed forces and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Monday agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire, triggering a rush of evacuations of hundreds of foreign nationals by Western, Arab and African countries.
As the cease-fire deal comes to its scheduled end, many Kenyan parents such as Mohamed fear for their loved ones — but hold out hope for a safe return home.
Is the End of Race-based Affirmative Action Near?
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases that claim that the affirmative action policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants. While the court has upheld the legality of such preferences in admissions three times, the past is no guide to the future – and colleges must now plan for one that could be race-blind.
Henry Gass and Ira Porter of the Christian Science Monitor dive into the history and law behind the case. (April 2022)
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Accepts Harvard Fellowships
Harvard University said in a statement that former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been appointed to dual fellowships at Harvard Kennedy School and to a concurrent fellowship at the Berkman Klein Center later in 2023.
“I am incredibly humbled to be joining Harvard University as a fellow — not only will it give me the opportunity to share my experience with others, it will give me a chance to learn," Ardern said in the statement.
Reuters has more. (April 2023)