Why Are US Teens Struggling Academically?
The latest “nation’s report card” saw large declines in math and reading for 13-year-olds. Math scores, in particular, saw the biggest decline in 50 years, and fewer teens than ever say they like to read for fun. Lauren Camera summarizes the findings for U.S. News and World Report. (June 2023)
More International Students Eligible for US STEM Work Program
The United States will add eight new fields of study for international students looking to acquire practical work experience in the country, the Department of Homeland Security announced last week.
The eight new fields of study include: landscape architecture; institutional research; mechatronics, robotics and automation engineering technology/technician; composite materials technology/technician; linguistics and computer science; developmental and adolescent psychology; geospatial intelligence; and demography and population studies.
The new fields will all be added to the science, technology, engineering, mathematics Optional Practical Training, or STEM OPT, program. Announced in a July 12 Federal Register notice, the additions will provide international students with more opportunities to temporarily work in the United States.
This is the latest move intended to attract more foreign STEM students to the United States.
Early last year, the Biden administration added 22 fields of study to the STEM OPT program.
“STEM innovation allows us to solve the complex challenges we face today and make a difference in how we secure and protect our country,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the 2022 expansion. “Through STEM education and training opportunities, DHS is expanding the number and diversity of students who excel in STEM education and contribute to the U.S. economy.”
DHS received nominations for 120 fields, from which eight were selected and announced last week.
Through OPT, international students on an F-1 visa can gain experience in their area of study during or following the completion of their degree.
More than 200,000 international students used the program to gain work experience in the United States during the 2020-21 academic year.
The program usually lets students work for up to one year, but certain STEM students can extend that for an additional two years.
Boundless, a firm that helps people immigrate to the U.S., hailed the latest STEM expansion.
“As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, initiatives like STEM OPT play a crucial role in promoting innovation, economic growth and cultural exchange,” the Seattle-based company said in a recent statement. “By expanding access to practical training, the U.S. signals a commitment to fostering a diverse and globally connected workforce.”
Can Higher Ed Convince the Public That Sciences and Humanities Are Worthwhile?
In the United States, degrees are usually split between academic ones (English, math, physics, dance) and professional ones (law, nursing, business). The public can often be skeptical of academic degrees because they seemingly don’t lead directly to a career. But Rick Van Kooten, the dean of arts and sciences at Indiana University, writes in The Hechinger Report that the sciences and humanities are essential in a world fueled by AI artificial intelligence and automation. (June 2023)
How Are ‘Talent Visas’ Used to Lure International Students to the US?
Foreign students educated in the United States are often bright, hardworking and eager to land a job. But the backlog for U.S. work visas has created an opportunity for other countries to snag talented workers.
Britain, Canada and Australia offer streamlined visas for graduates with in-demand skills or prestigious degrees. As one immigration lawyer in London put it: “We are the beneficiaries of the failures of the U.S. system.”
Jon Marcus of The Hechinger Report has more. (June 2023)
Tips for International Students Looking for US Scholarships
Can international students get scholarships to attend U.S. schools?
Chase bank says yes and offers tips on how to do it. Among the suggestions: Don't hesitate to apply to a lot of options and be wary of paying anyone to help you find scholarships. (June 2023)