Student Union
Why Should US Colleges Collaborate with Foreign Countries?
Millersville University President Daniel Wubah argues that U.S. colleges must forge closer relationships with schools elsewhere. U.S. institutions need the tuition that international students pay, and developing countries can build their economies by sending students abroad. Read Wubah’s op-ed in Forbes. (May 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
Colleges Get Grades, Too; Who’s Passing?
The U.S. Department of Education released a College Scorecard based on student salaries, debt after graduation and racial diversity in teaching. This year’s reports analyze graduate programs for the first time and expand the data on earnings after undergraduate study. Read a summary by USA Today reporter Kayla Jimenez or check out the reports. (April 2023)
Chinese Students Prod University of Chicago on Safety
In 2021, two Chinese graduate students at the University of Chicago were shot to death within 11 months of each other. Campus newspaper The Chicago Maroon took a look at students' push for better safety and the school's response. (April 2023)
International Students Speak Out About Issues at St. Louis University
The University News, the student newspaper at Saint Louis University in the U.S. state of Missouri, recently interviewed international students on their experiences at the school.
Some students said that some U.S. systems, notably the health care and tax systems, were difficult to navigate.
One student said she felt the school's international support services tended to be STEM-focused. (April 2023)
Could Private School Be a Good Deal?
Private colleges in the U.S. can be very expensive, and their costs have risen much faster than comparable public institutions. But few students pay the full “sticker price,” and a new survey suggests the savings are greater than ever. According to the National Association of College and University Business Officers, full-time, first-year students at private schools had their tuition discounted by more than 56% on average.
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf of Higher Ed Dive summarizes the data. (April 2023)