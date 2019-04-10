Accessibility links

WikiLeaks accuses Ecuador of spying on Assange at embassy

FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017.

LONDON — 

WikiLeaks has accused the Ecuadorian government of spying on founder Julian Assange.

The group's editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, told a news conference Wednesday that Assange's meetings with lawyers and a doctor had been secretly filmed by Ecuadorian authorities.

Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012 and has been living there ever since.

Sweden has dropped an investigation into rape allegations against Assange, but he refuses to come out for fear of facing U.S. charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents. He faces arrest in Britain for jumping bail.

Ecuadorian officials say they will comment later on Assange's allegation that he has been spied on. Relations between Assange and his Ecuadorian hosts have soured recently.

