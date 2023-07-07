Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Will a ‘Side Hustle’ Help Me Through My International Degree?

FILE - US banknotes are shown in an illustration photo taken in New York, June 6, 2018.

Students can pay tuition, build their resumes and pursue their passions with “passive income” generated without a formal job. (Work requirements vary by country, so double-check before you start.)

Ashreena Kaur of Study International lays out several options, from freelance translation to stock photography. (June 2023)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

Can Technology Connect International Students Across Campuses?

FILE - A student works on her computer sitting on a bench at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University in Peshawar, Pakistan, Oct. 19, 2017.

That’s the bet global education group INTO University Partnerships is making. The company is rolling out an online platform for students at its member schools to talk to one another, meet with their own institution’s faculty, and get personalized help with visas and housing.

Arrman Kyaw of Diverse Issues in Higher Education has more. (June 2023)

Read more

Which Colleges Does Your School Think Are Its Equal?

FILE - Merrifield Hall on the campus of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA.

The U.S. Department of Education asks colleges this question every year, and Jacquelyn Elias of the Chronicle of Higher Education has visualized the data. (June 2023)

Read more

What’s It Like to Find a Job Using OPT?

FILE - Students participate in graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Aug. 6, 2011.

The United States gives international students the option to work for a year after graduating, without receiving a work visa. But the process to apply is long, difficult and carries risks.

Sarah Dittenber of Idaho Ed News profiled undergraduates who are beginning new jobs and contributing to Idaho’s economy, using the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. (June 2023)

Read more

US Refusing More Student Visas, Report Says

FILE - An employee validates an extension visa on a foreign student's passport at a foreign visas office in Paris, Nov. 18, 2011.

ICEF Monitor, a dedicated market intelligence resource for the international education industry, has worrying news for international students seeking visas to study in the U.S.

It says student visa refusals soared for 2022, with more than 1 in 3 students failing to get a visa.

“This is both a notable increase in the overall refusal rate for F-1 applicants, and also considerably higher than the average rate for other non-immigrant visa classes," ICEF Monitor notes.

It takes a closer look at the trend here. (June 2023)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG