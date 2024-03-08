Accessibility links

Will Angry Arab American Voters Swing Michigan Away from Biden?

In three key competitive states, North Carolina, Minnesota and Michigan, tens of thousands of Americans voted “uncommitted” in primary elections rather than vote for President Joe Biden. It’s part of a movement spearheaded by Arab Americans in Michigan to protest the president’s support for Israel in the war in Gaza. VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports from Michigan, home to the largest Arab American population in the country. Camera, video edit: Adam Greenbaum

