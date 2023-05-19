Student Union
Will Colleges Start Funding Paid Internships?
Internships help students build their resumes and learn real world skills that can help secure job offers after graduation. Yet many opportunities are unpaid, and only the best-off students can afford to work for free. Now, state universities in Wisconsin and New York are using their budgets to pay students who complete internships in their communities. Johanna Alonso of Inside Higher Ed reports on the promising outcomes of these programs. (May 2023)
$10 Million Penn Gift to Aid International Students
A pair of alumni from the University of Pennsylvania have donated $10 million to support international students, reported the student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. The funds are intended to help international students in the School of Arts & Sciences. (May 2023)
The Most Influential US College Ranking Is Under Fire — Can It Adapt?
Each year, U.S. News and World Report ranks U.S. undergraduate and graduate programs. But recently, many prestigious medical and law schools, as well as undergraduate colleges, have opted out of the rankings, claiming they are inaccurate and don’t capture the nuances of each school. The newest rankings address this by prioritizing student outcomes over test scores and reputations. Jeremy Bauer-Wolf of Higher Ed Dive analyzes the changes. (May 2023)
How Diverse Is US Higher Education?
The Chronicle of Higher Education reviewed data from the U.S. Department of Education for almost 4,000 schools. Scroll through their findings to see how schools stack up on racial and gender diversity, as well as their proportion of “nonresident foreign” students. (May 2023)
Ghanaian Student at Central Michigan Researches New Ways to Fight TB
A Ghanaian student at Central Michigan University who has spent his academic career studying ways to improve the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis is ready for the next step: a job at a U.S. drug manufacturer that will let him continue his work. (May 2023)