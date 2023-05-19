Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Will Colleges Start Funding Paid Internships?

A sea of mortar boards during the 152nd SUNY Oswego Commencement for the School of Communications, Media and the Arts, and the Liberal Arts and Sciences, May 18, 2013, in Oswego, New York.

Internships help students build their resumes and learn real world skills that can help secure job offers after graduation. Yet many opportunities are unpaid, and only the best-off students can afford to work for free. Now, state universities in Wisconsin and New York are using their budgets to pay students who complete internships in their communities. Johanna Alonso of Inside Higher Ed reports on the promising outcomes of these programs. (May 2023)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

$10 Million Penn Gift to Aid International Students

University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, May 15, 2019.

A pair of alumni from the University of Pennsylvania have donated $10 million to support international students, reported the student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. The funds are intended to help international students in the School of Arts & Sciences. (May 2023)

Read more

The Most Influential US College Ranking Is Under Fire — Can It Adapt?

FILE - Students walk on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California, on Aug. 15, 2017.

Each year, U.S. News and World Report ranks U.S. undergraduate and graduate programs. But recently, many prestigious medical and law schools, as well as undergraduate colleges, have opted out of the rankings, claiming they are inaccurate and don’t capture the nuances of each school. The newest rankings address this by prioritizing student outcomes over test scores and reputations. Jeremy Bauer-Wolf of Higher Ed Dive analyzes the changes. (May 2023)

Read more

How Diverse Is US Higher Education?

FILE - Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony, May 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reviewed data from the U.S. Department of Education for almost 4,000 schools. Scroll through their findings to see how schools stack up on racial and gender diversity, as well as their proportion of “nonresident foreign” students. (May 2023)

Read more

Ghanaian Student at Central Michigan Researches New Ways to Fight TB

Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

A Ghanaian student at Central Michigan University who has spent his academic career studying ways to improve the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis is ready for the next step: a job at a U.S. drug manufacturer that will let him continue his work. (May 2023)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG