Will Online Platforms Usher in an Era of ‘Borderless Education'?
Amid high costs and geopolitical turmoil, many would-be international students are dissuaded from studying abroad. New online platforms, such as Educate Online, are promising "high-quality, zero-border education for a fraction of the cost."
Read more about Educate Online in this contributor piece published by Jon Stojan in USA Today. (December 2023) [[ ]]
Neglecting Nutrition and Exercise can Cause Problems for College Students
In the rush and excitement of American college life, it’s easy for students to ignore the basics of good nutrition and regular exercise.
But University Press warns that inadequate nutrition and exercise can affect mental and physical health, social life and academic performance. (November 2023)
US College Football Traditions Can be Lost on International Students
American-style football is a big part of college life on many campuses – with chants, songs, rivalries and homecoming celebrations.
But the celebration can be lost on international students, who aren’t typically familiar with the sport. The World reports Colorado State University offers a noncredit course to help students understand American football. (November 2023)
Donor Threatens to Withdraw $100 Million From University After Congressional Hearing
A University of Pennsylvania donor has threatened to withdraw a $100 million donation from The Wharton School, the university's business school, following the appearance of the university's president before Congress.
University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill appeared before Congress Tuesday along with leaders of two other Ivy League schools - Harvard President Claudine Gay and Sally Kornbluth of MIT.
During a hearing, none of the presidents answered "yes" or "no" to the question: "Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university's] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying and harassment?"
All three presidents told the panel that they did not condone antisemitism and were taking steps to prevent it on campus, but on the specific question they cited free speech rights and said any discipline would depend on the specific circumstances.
Hate speech and acts — both antisemitic and Islamophobic — have erupted on U.S. college campuses since the Hamas-Israel war began in October.
All the presidents have received criticism because of their refusal to give a definitive answer to the question.
Stone Ridge Asset Management CEO Ross Stevens says he will withdraw his donation, now worth $100 million, to the Wharton School's Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance if Magill is not removed from office.
Proposal Would Remove Student Aid for Those Who Support Some Palestinian Groups
A Florida lawmaker has proposed eliminating scholarships, tuition breaks and fee waivers for students who are suspected of “promoting terrorist organizations.”
According to WOKV television, the bill appears to be in line with Florida efforts to disband pro-Palestinian groups on college campuses. (November 2023)