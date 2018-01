Eastern U.S. states are in the grip of freezing weather not expected to ease until Monday. A massive storm, called a "bomb cyclone" because of the sudden drop in pressure, brought high winds along the Atlantic Coast Thursday, and dumped snow in Southern states that rarely see it. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a winter weather emergency for parts of the state Thursday. Thousands of flights were grounded and an Amtrak train derailed in Savannah, Georgia. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.