Wisconsin Legislator from Gambia Measures Success by Others’ Access

The different diaspora groups that now make up the United States inevitably have fought for representation through the voting process. VOA is profiling a group of emerging politicians from the African diaspora who are changing the face of American politics. One is Samba Baldeh, who came from Gambia. Here is his story in his own words. Video: Betty Ayoub, Abby Sun in Wisconsin; Bubacar A. Batchilly in Gambia Producers: Betty Ayoub and Carol Guensburg