In Malawi, bodybuilding and bodybuilding competitions have long been regarded as a male-only activity. But Doreen Kumbatira, 33, is changing that perception. Kumbatira is the only female bodybuilder in Malawi actively involved in competitions and has made a name for herself in fitness circles. Two months ago, she participated in a bodybuilding show for women in South Africa where she placed fifth. As Lameck Masina reports from Blantyre, her aim is to win medals in international competitions.