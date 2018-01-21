Women's Marches Continue in Las Vegas, European Cities

A day after women commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Women's March in the United States, thousands of people marched in solidarity Sunday throughout Europe and Australia.

A rally touting the message "Power to the Polls" also began in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday morning, where activists and members of Congress are expected to speak, with a focus on voter registration.



Hours earlier, thousands of women marched in London, Paris, Sydney and other European and Australian cities in solidarity with rallies in the United States — many of them opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The Women's March 2018 took place on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration. Many of the demonstrators carried signs and wore apparel critical of Trump, including the pink, double-pointed hats made popular last year in reference to an off-color remark Trump made years before his candidacy for president. Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 19 women. The White House has denied the accusations.

Many of the women marching over the weekend were rallying for a number of issues, not all related to women's rights.

"It's not just one thing. It is many things that impact all of us — women, men, children, the immigrants," Gloria Valencia, who moved to Las Vegas five years ago from her longtime home in California, told VOA. "I'm an immigrant. I wasn't born in this country. … I think it's important that we look at all these aspects at this political battle that we're having."

Betty Foster, who traveled from the Midwestern state of Ohio to participate in the Las Vegas rally, said the march was "very important" in the context of the current administration, which she says "brought out so many evil parts of the country."

More than 120,000 protesters turned out Saturday in Manhattan, while hundreds of thousands of protesters marched in other cities around the U.S. demanding equal rights in pay and health care, denouncing sexual harassment and encouraging women to run for office.

Celia Mendoza contributed to this report.